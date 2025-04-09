Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $125,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

