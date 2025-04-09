Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,321 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $118,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.