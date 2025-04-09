Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $120,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 129,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Herc by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.