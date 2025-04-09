Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $116,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

