Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,991,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $129,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,459,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,390,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This trade represents a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

