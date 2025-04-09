Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.65. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

