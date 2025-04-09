Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$75.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$55.25 and last traded at C$56.36, with a volume of 31047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.46.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.2833 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

