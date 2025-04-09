Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 258 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after acquiring an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,264,000 after acquiring an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

