Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after buying an additional 181,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.0 %

BankUnited stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

