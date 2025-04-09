Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 16,182 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE REZI opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.