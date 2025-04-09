Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in NMI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

