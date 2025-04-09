Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.83 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

