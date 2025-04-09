Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.09 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,373 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

