Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $259,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

