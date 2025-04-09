Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.75%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

