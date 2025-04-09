Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,309,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,343,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

ROIC opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

