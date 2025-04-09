Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,262,739 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262,739 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.