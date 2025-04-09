Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.