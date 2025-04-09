Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires 4,608 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

