Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

