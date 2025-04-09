Greenland Capital Management LP Has $454,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 758.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 251,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

