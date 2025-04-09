Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $239,432,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $58,074,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.