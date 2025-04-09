Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $493,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,536,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Agree Realty by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Agree Realty by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.
Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.22%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
