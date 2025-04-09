Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,978 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,152,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.