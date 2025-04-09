Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,666 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 39,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 370,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Read Our Latest Report on PAGP

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.