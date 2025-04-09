Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 2,364 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,005.51. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,523.92. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.