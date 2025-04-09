Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 61,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

