Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Sells $10,907.60 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $10,907.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,381.20. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.