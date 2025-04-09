H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.
H C Slingsby Stock Down 33.3 %
Shares of SLNG stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Wednesday. H C Slingsby has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.
H C Slingsby Company Profile
