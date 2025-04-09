Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark reduced their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

