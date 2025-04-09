Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 3541300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

