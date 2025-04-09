Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

