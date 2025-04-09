Harvard Bioscience’s (HBIO) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 513,664 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 111,132 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

