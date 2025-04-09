HC Wainwright Boosts FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $5.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s current price.

FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,048.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,194.44. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTC Solar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of FTC Solar worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Further Reading

