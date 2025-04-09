HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of SGMO Q4 Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGMO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $141.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 698,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

