HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for MLYS Earnings

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $11.77 on Monday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $738.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,482.70. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $878,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,255.04. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,937. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,941 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 519,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,251.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 482,174 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

