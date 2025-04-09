H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.3 %

HEES opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.74. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

