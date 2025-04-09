Head-To-Head Analysis: Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Halcon Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.40 $75.26 million $0.09 64.06 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Energy and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

