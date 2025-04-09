Head to Head Survey: Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Juma Technology and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 2.09% 9.09% 7.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Juma Technology and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Juma Technology.

9.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Juma Technology and Crexendo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crexendo $60.84 million 1.95 -$360,000.00 $0.05 85.20

Juma Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Juma Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

