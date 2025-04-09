Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 494.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after purchasing an additional 281,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,648,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 629,743 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,853,000 after buying an additional 177,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WPM opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

