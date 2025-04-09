Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 605 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.