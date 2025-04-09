Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,133,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,063,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in F.N.B. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

