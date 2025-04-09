Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 80.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.