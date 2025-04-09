Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $26,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,677,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

