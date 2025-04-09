Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,500.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,540.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3,312.81. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

