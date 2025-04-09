Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 495,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,763 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

