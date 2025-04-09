Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCSG stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

