Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.86. 505,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,774,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

