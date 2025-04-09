Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.7012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.45%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.