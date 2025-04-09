Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

